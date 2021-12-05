Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC Has $1.20 Million Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,926 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises 0.4% of Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zhang Financial LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 3.0% during the third quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 3,162 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Chevron by 0.3% in the second quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,963 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,872,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Rede Wealth LLC increased its position in Chevron by 2.3% in the second quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 4,438 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Chevron by 1.7% in the second quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,110 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Planning LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 5.2% during the second quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 2,039 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 26,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.26, for a total transaction of $2,999,325.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.01, for a total transaction of $627,256.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 361,301 shares of company stock worth $41,365,177 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Tudor Pickering upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.93.

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $114.41 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $83.53 and a 1 year high of $118.08. The company has a market cap of $220.55 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $111.59 and its 200 day moving average is $105.21.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.75. Chevron had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.10%. The firm had revenue of $44.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 8.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.47%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

