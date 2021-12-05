Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC Has $315,000 Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,062 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000.

IVW opened at $80.17 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.70 and a fifty-two week high of $84.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $79.22 and its 200 day moving average is $75.79.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

