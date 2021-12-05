Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC Has $390,000 Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 162.5% in the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 138.9% in the 2nd quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 70.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (up from $55.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Bank of America from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Wolfe Research lowered Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $47.17 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Bank of America from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.04.

In other news, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total value of $106,084.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 108,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total value of $4,965,038.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BAC opened at $43.87 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.48. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $28.14 and a 52-week high of $48.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $359.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.49.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 33.10%. The firm had revenue of $22.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.23%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

See Also: What does a market perform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.