Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC Has $694,000 Stock Holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MTB. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in M&T Bank by 355.8% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in M&T Bank by 6.2% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 8,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in M&T Bank by 28.1% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 16,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 3,705 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in M&T Bank by 0.7% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in M&T Bank by 14.3% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. 84.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MTB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on M&T Bank from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price (up from $170.00) on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on M&T Bank from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.24.

M&T Bank stock opened at $146.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.91 billion, a PE ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 1.08. M&T Bank Co. has a 52 week low of $119.89 and a 52 week high of $168.27.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50 by $0.19. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 30.39%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.77 EPS. Research analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This is a positive change from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is presently 34.41%.

In other M&T Bank news, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 770 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.76, for a total transaction of $122,245.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 3,964 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.88, for a total value of $633,764.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

