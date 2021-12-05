Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.470-$0.490 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.440. The company issued revenue guidance of $191.50 million-$192 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $189.42 million.Ooma also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.09-$0.11 EPS.

Shares of Ooma stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 216,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,051. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.58. Ooma has a one year low of $13.32 and a one year high of $24.89. The stock has a market cap of $442.04 million, a P/E ratio of -171.00 and a beta of 0.50.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.04. Ooma had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a negative return on equity of 2.50%. The firm had revenue of $49.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Ooma will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on OOMA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ooma from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Ooma from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Ooma from $24.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Alliance Global Partners lifted their price target on shares of Ooma from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Ooma from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.90.

In other Ooma news, VP Jenny C. Yeh sold 3,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total value of $84,126.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OOMA. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Ooma by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,317 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Ooma by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,111 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ooma by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 67,594 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,715 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Ooma by 390.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,951 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 3,146 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Ooma by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 100,168 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 3,948 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Ooma, Inc engages in the provision of platform for cloud-based communications solutions, smart security and other connected services. It helps create smart workplaces and homes by providing communications, monitoring, security, automation, productivity, and networking infrastructure applications. Its products and services include Ooma business and Ooma residential.

