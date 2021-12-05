Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.09-$0.11 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $49.7-$50.2 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $48.77 million.Ooma also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.470-$0.490 EPS.

OOMA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Ooma from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Benchmark increased their price objective on Ooma from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. B. Riley raised their target price on Ooma from $24.00 to $27.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ooma from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners raised their target price on Ooma from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ooma presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.90.

OOMA traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.81. 216,587 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,051. Ooma has a one year low of $13.32 and a one year high of $24.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $442.04 million, a P/E ratio of -171.00 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.58.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. Ooma had a negative return on equity of 2.50% and a negative net margin of 1.30%. The firm had revenue of $49.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Ooma will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Jenny C. Yeh sold 3,817 shares of Ooma stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total value of $84,126.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OOMA. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Ooma by 587.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 273,701 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,161,000 after acquiring an additional 233,915 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ooma by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 100,168 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after acquiring an additional 3,948 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ooma by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 67,594 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 2,715 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ooma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $298,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Ooma by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,746 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter. 81.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ooma

Ooma, Inc engages in the provision of platform for cloud-based communications solutions, smart security and other connected services. It helps create smart workplaces and homes by providing communications, monitoring, security, automation, productivity, and networking infrastructure applications. Its products and services include Ooma business and Ooma residential.

