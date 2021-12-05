Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA) Short Interest Update

Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 610,800 shares, an increase of 22.4% from the October 31st total of 498,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 139,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Opera from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st.

Get Opera alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPRA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Opera during the second quarter worth approximately $2,062,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Opera by 1,551.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 113,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 106,882 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Opera by 45.2% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 231,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,372,000 after acquiring an additional 72,010 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Opera during the third quarter worth $394,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Opera during the first quarter worth $365,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.86% of the company’s stock.

Opera stock opened at $7.07 on Friday. Opera has a 12 month low of $7.00 and a 12 month high of $13.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $814.08 million, a PE ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.11.

Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter. Opera had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 41.01%.

About Opera

Opera Ltd. engages in the provision of web browsers through its subsidiaries. Its products include Opera browser for Windows, iOS, and Linux computers, as well as the mobile apps Opera for Android, Opera Mini, Opera Touch, and Opera News. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.

Recommended Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Opera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.