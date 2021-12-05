Orange County Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Orange County Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Orange County Bancorp Inc. is the parent company of Orange Bank & Trust Company and Hudson Valley Investment Advisors, Inc. Orange Bank & Trust Company is an independent bank. It provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, small businesses and local municipal governments. The company accepts checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, custodial accounts, certificates of deposit and remote deposits. It also offers personal and business, and home equity loans; power lines of credit; and fixed rate, jumbo, and residential mortgages, as well as letters of credit. Orange County Bancorp Inc. is based in Middletown, New York. “

Separately, TheStreet raised Orange County Bancorp from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th.

OBT opened at $38.75 on Thursday. Orange County Bancorp has a twelve month low of $25.50 and a twelve month high of $41.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Orange County Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.27. Equities analysts expect that Orange County Bancorp will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OBT. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orange County Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $632,000. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Orange County Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $22,063,000. Eagle Ridge Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Orange County Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $499,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Orange County Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $880,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in shares of Orange County Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $615,000. Institutional investors own 15.81% of the company’s stock.

Orange County Bancorp Company Profile

Orange County Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking solutions. The firm operates through Banking and Wealth Management segments. It offers banking solutions such as business, personal banking, special services, trusts and investment services.

