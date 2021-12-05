OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) Hits New 52-Week Low at $8.58

OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $8.58 and last traded at $8.67, with a volume of 5433 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.94.

Several analysts have issued reports on OSUR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OraSure Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of OraSure Technologies from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of OraSure Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.44. The stock has a market cap of $626.73 million, a P/E ratio of -58.00 and a beta of -0.35. The company has a current ratio of 5.34, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.16). OraSure Technologies had a negative return on equity of 2.70% and a negative net margin of 4.61%. The company had revenue of $53.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that OraSure Technologies, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 3,388 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,004 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 49,793 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,931 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in OraSure Technologies by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 522,845 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688 shares during the last quarter. 89.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OraSure Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:OSUR)

OraSure Technologies, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of point of care diagnostic tests and molecular collection devices designed to detect or diagnose critical medical conditions. It operates through the OSUR and DNAG segments. The OSUR segment offer oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices.

