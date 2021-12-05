Orbs Trading 26% Lower Over Last Week (ORBS)

Orbs (CURRENCY:ORBS) traded 7.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 5th. In the last seven days, Orbs has traded down 26% against the US dollar. Orbs has a total market cap of $195.31 million and approximately $13.57 million worth of Orbs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Orbs coin can now be purchased for $0.0876 or 0.00000178 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00004177 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001144 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002026 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.47 or 0.00039479 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00007431 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.28 or 0.00217502 BTC.

About Orbs

ORBS is a coin. It launched on March 14th, 2018. Orbs’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,229,950,518 coins. The Reddit community for Orbs is /r/ORBS_Network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Orbs’ official message board is www.orbs.com/blog . Orbs’ official Twitter account is @OrbisToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Orbs is www.orbs.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Orbs combine scalability, low fees and isolation between virtual chains with Ethereum’s mature decentralized asset ecosystem. The Orbs Proof-of-Stake (PoS) ecosystem is the backbone of the Orbs network and the Universe that is being created. This ecosystem serves as the foundation for the security and operation of the network, enabling an optimal platform for decentralized applications. The Orbs Universe is centered around three core roles – Validators, Guardians and Delegators. “

Orbs Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orbs should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orbs using one of the exchanges listed above.

