Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Boosts Stake in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,235 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in DISH Network were worth $6,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 32.0% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 34,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after buying an additional 8,418 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 6.8% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 716,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,941,000 after buying an additional 45,798 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 19.8% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 143,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,012,000 after buying an additional 23,771 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 65.6% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 25,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after buying an additional 10,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of DISH Network in the second quarter worth $4,946,000. 99.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DISH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of DISH Network from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of DISH Network from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of DISH Network from $77.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their target price on shares of DISH Network from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DISH Network currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.21.

DISH opened at $31.23 on Friday. DISH Network Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.53 and a fifty-two week high of $47.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 2.11.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.01). DISH Network had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 18.26%. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DISH Network Co. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

DISH Network Company Profile

DISH Network Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of pay-tv services. It operates through Pay-TV and Wireless segments. The Pay-TV segment operates under the DISH brand and Sling brand. The Wireless segment refers to the wireless spectrum licenses and related assets. The company was founded by Charles W.

