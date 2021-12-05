Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $4.54 Million Position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,908 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Evergy were worth $4,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Evergy in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Pacitti Group Inc. grew its position in Evergy by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in Evergy during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Evergy during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Evergy during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. 85.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE EVRG opened at $64.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.43. Evergy, Inc. has a one year low of $51.88 and a one year high of $69.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.96 and its 200-day moving average is $64.40.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 15.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. Research analysts expect that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $0.5725 dividend. This is a boost from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. Evergy’s payout ratio is currently 59.95%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on EVRG shares. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Evergy in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Bank of America cut Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Evergy from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Evergy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

In related news, CEO David A. Campbell bought 7,850 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $63.66 per share, with a total value of $499,731.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director C John Wilder bought 6,835 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $66.26 per share, with a total value of $452,887.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 199,864 shares of company stock worth $12,761,367 over the last 90 days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Evergy

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

