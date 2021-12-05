Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $6.39 Million Stake in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its position in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 2.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 79,703 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,607 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Cognex were worth $6,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cognex in the second quarter valued at $3,963,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Cognex by 27.4% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,264 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 3,068 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in Cognex by 7.5% in the second quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 98,927 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,315,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Sandler Capital Management grew its position in Cognex by 180.0% in the second quarter. Sandler Capital Management now owns 224,033 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $18,830,000 after acquiring an additional 144,033 shares during the period. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Cognex in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on Cognex from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Northcoast Research upgraded Cognex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Cognex from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cognex in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.17.

Shares of CGNX stock opened at $75.22 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.11 and its 200-day moving average is $83.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion, a PE ratio of 45.59 and a beta of 1.66. Cognex Co. has a 52 week low of $72.85 and a 52 week high of $101.82.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). Cognex had a net margin of 29.08% and a return on equity of 20.91%. The firm had revenue of $284.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.32 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Cognex Co. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This is a positive change from Cognex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is 15.76%.

In other Cognex news, Director Anthony Sun sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.41, for a total value of $2,592,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 337,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,142,809.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Paul Todgham sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total value of $248,970.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Cognex Company Profile

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks in processes, where vision is required. The company was founded by Robert J. Shillman, William Silver and Marilyn Matz in 1981 and is headquartered in Natick, MA.

