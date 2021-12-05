Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $6.55 Million Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,737 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 641 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $6,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 349,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,284,000 after purchasing an additional 23,680 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in Truist Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $96,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Truist Financial by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,409 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC increased its stake in Truist Financial by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 94,996 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares during the period. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. 70.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. purchased 67,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $61.85 per share, with a total value of $4,143,950.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.70, for a total value of $258,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 224,718 shares of company stock worth $13,933,876 over the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Truist Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Citigroup upgraded Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research lowered Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Stephens upgraded Truist Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.21.

Shares of TFC opened at $58.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $78.06 billion, a PE ratio of 13.79, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.30. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $45.44 and a 12 month high of $65.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 25.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 45.28%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

