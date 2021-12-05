Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Reduces Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 65,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,430 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $5,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi bought a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $277,982,000. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 256.2% during the 2nd quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 3,048,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,921,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192,485 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 1,277.6% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,725,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600,031 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 397.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,934,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,546,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,297,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,868 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on ATVI shares. Barclays lowered their price target on Activision Blizzard from $107.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Activision Blizzard from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $104.53 to $114.24 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Edward Jones lowered Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Activision Blizzard from $125.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Activision Blizzard from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Activision Blizzard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.34.

ATVI stock opened at $57.36 on Friday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.40 and a 1 year high of $104.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $71.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.05. The company has a market cap of $44.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 5.56 and a quick ratio of 5.56.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 29.18%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

