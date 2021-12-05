Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 9,350 Shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its position in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,981 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 9,350 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $5,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bio-Techne by 211.1% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in Bio-Techne in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Bio-Techne in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Bio-Techne in the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Bio-Techne in the second quarter worth approximately $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Bio-Techne alerts:

Shares of TECH opened at $456.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $17.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.35, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $493.60 and a 200 day moving average of $476.22. Bio-Techne Co. has a 12 month low of $297.90 and a 12 month high of $543.85.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.11. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 17.94%. The company had revenue of $257.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.37 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bio-Techne Co. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.56%.

In related news, insider Kim Kelderman sold 822 shares of Bio-Techne stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $529.04, for a total transaction of $434,870.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO James Hippel sold 662 shares of Bio-Techne stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.23, for a total value of $347,702.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 29,143 shares of company stock valued at $14,723,399. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TECH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Bio-Techne from $522.00 to $548.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Argus raised their target price on Bio-Techne from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $486.00.

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics &Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

Read More: Investing in Growth Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TECH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH).

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Techne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Techne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.