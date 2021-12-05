Oriental Land (OTCMKTS:OLCLY) Upgraded to “Buy” by Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Oriental Land (OTCMKTS:OLCLY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on OLCLY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Oriental Land from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Oriental Land in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an overweight rating for the company.

Shares of Oriental Land stock opened at $31.64 on Thursday. Oriental Land has a 1 year low of $27.15 and a 1 year high of $34.77. The firm has a market cap of $57.54 billion, a PE ratio of -158.19 and a beta of -0.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Oriental Land Co, Ltd. engages in the operation and management of leisure facilities. It operates through the following segments: Theme Parks, Hotels and Others. The Theme Parks segment operates Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea theme parks. The Hotels segment manages Tokyo Disneyland Hotel, Disney Ambassador Hotel, Tokyo DisneySea Hotel MiraCosta, and Palm & Fountain Terrace Hotel.

