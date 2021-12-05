Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.80 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) to report $1.80 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Oshkosh’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.59 billion and the highest is $2.07 billion. Oshkosh reported sales of $1.58 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oshkosh will report full year sales of $8.18 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.75 billion to $8.86 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $8.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.30 billion to $9.60 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Oshkosh.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.12. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 6.11%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OSK. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Oshkosh from $141.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oshkosh from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Oshkosh from $136.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Oshkosh from $144.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Oshkosh from $145.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.93.

In related news, EVP John J. Bryant sold 4,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.69, for a total transaction of $520,437.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSK. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oshkosh during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Oshkosh by 373.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Oshkosh by 301.1% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oshkosh during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Oshkosh during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

OSK traded up $1.07 on Tuesday, hitting $110.38. The company had a trading volume of 698,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 621,238. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $108.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.69. Oshkosh has a 12-month low of $82.63 and a 12-month high of $137.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.52.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. This is an increase from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.70%.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and market of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms; and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

