Outbrain, Inc. (NASDAQ:OB) Short Interest Update

Outbrain, Inc. (NASDAQ:OB) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 237,600 shares, a drop of 23.7% from the October 31st total of 311,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 132,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NASDAQ OB opened at $14.48 on Friday. Outbrain has a one year low of $13.34 and a one year high of $20.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.94.

Outbrain (NASDAQ:OB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $250.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Outbrain will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Outbrain Inc provides recommendation platform for the open web. The company’s technology enables consumers to discover new things through recommendation feeds on their favorite media and connects advertisers to these audiences to grow their business. Outbrain Inc is based in NEW YORK.

