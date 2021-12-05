Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) General Counsel Sells $167,720.00 in Stock

Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) General Counsel John L. Brottem sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.92, for a total value of $167,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:OM opened at $44.35 on Friday. Outset Medical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.03 and a 52-week high of $61.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.07 and a beta of 2.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.74 and its 200 day moving average is $47.79. The company has a quick ratio of 11.82, a current ratio of 10.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.19. Outset Medical had a negative return on equity of 33.26% and a negative net margin of 133.86%. The company had revenue of $26.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.44) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Outset Medical, Inc. will post -2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on Outset Medical in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Outset Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Outset Medical from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Outset Medical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OM. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Outset Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Outset Medical by 219.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Outset Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Outset Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at $133,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Outset Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at $141,000. 97.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Outset Medical Company Profile

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

