Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) Shares Acquired by Eagle Health Investments LP

Eagle Health Investments LP lifted its stake in Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) by 78.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 332,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 146,800 shares during the period. Outset Medical accounts for 5.2% of Eagle Health Investments LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Eagle Health Investments LP owned 0.72% of Outset Medical worth $16,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Outset Medical by 7.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 263,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,326,000 after acquiring an additional 19,348 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Outset Medical by 24.3% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,462,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,116,000 after acquiring an additional 286,140 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Outset Medical by 106.0% in the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,185,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,246,000 after acquiring an additional 610,010 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Outset Medical in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,741,000. Finally, Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Outset Medical in the second quarter valued at approximately $926,000. 97.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Outset Medical news, Director D Keith Grossman sold 1,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total value of $64,398.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel John L. Brottem sold 4,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total transaction of $248,980.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 179,389 shares of company stock worth $9,279,212 over the last 90 days. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of OM stock opened at $44.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 10.47, a quick ratio of 11.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Outset Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.03 and a 1 year high of $61.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.07 and a beta of 2.49.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $26.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.13 million. Outset Medical had a negative net margin of 133.86% and a negative return on equity of 33.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($3.44) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Outset Medical, Inc. will post -2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on OM shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of Outset Medical in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Outset Medical from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Outset Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.00.

About Outset Medical

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

