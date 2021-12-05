Pacer Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,216 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,620 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $1,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 2.6% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 4,176 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 0.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 12,647 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 4.5% during the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,021 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 2.9% during the second quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 4,688 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 16.2% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 983 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. 81.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DHI has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.33.

In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.63, for a total transaction of $46,826.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total transaction of $309,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 6,470 shares of company stock worth $658,736 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DHI opened at $102.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 6.42 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.56 billion, a PE ratio of 8.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $91.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.00. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.32 and a 1 year high of $106.89.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The construction company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $8.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 30.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.24 earnings per share. Analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. This is a positive change from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is 7.00%.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential home.

