Pacer Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Position in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Pacer Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 90.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 290,663 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $1,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VIAC. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in ViacomCBS during the second quarter worth $25,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ViacomCBS during the second quarter worth $27,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in ViacomCBS during the second quarter worth $27,000. Boit C F David purchased a new position in ViacomCBS during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in ViacomCBS by 63.3% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. 63.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ViacomCBS alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ VIAC opened at $31.07 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.61. The firm has a market cap of $20.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.58. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.90 and a 52 week high of $101.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76. The firm had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 12.00%. ViacomCBS’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.79%.

Several research analysts have commented on VIAC shares. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ViacomCBS presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.52.

In other ViacomCBS news, CEO Robert M. Bakish bought 14,000 shares of ViacomCBS stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.92 per share, with a total value of $502,880.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Shari Redstone bought 27,525 shares of ViacomCBS stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.30 per share, with a total value of $999,157.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

ViacomCBS Profile

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC).

Receive News & Ratings for ViacomCBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViacomCBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.