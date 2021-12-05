Pacer Advisors Inc. Increases Position in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) by 19.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,853 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,677 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $1,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TPX. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 121,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,775,000 after buying an additional 30,995 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new position in Tempur Sealy International during the 2nd quarter worth $435,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 370,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,502,000 after buying an additional 36,292 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Tempur Sealy International during the 3rd quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 181,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,114,000 after buying an additional 2,475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Tempur Sealy International news, Director Evelyn S. Dilsaver sold 1,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total transaction of $63,785.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott L. Thompson sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.35, for a total value of $9,870,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TPX stock opened at $43.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.29 and a 52-week high of $50.51.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 155.99% and a net margin of 12.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.63%.

TPX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist boosted their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.10.

Tempur Sealy International Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

