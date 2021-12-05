Pacer Advisors Inc. Invests $1.56 Million in Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (April) ETF (NYSEARCA:PSCW)

Posted by on Dec 5th, 2021

Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (April) ETF (NYSEARCA:PSCW) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 72,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,557,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.73% of Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (April) ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (April) ETF in the second quarter valued at $583,000.

NYSEARCA PSCW opened at $21.62 on Friday. Pacer Swan SOS Conservative has a twelve month low of $20.66 and a twelve month high of $21.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.49.

Recommended Story: Cost of Capital

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSCW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (April) ETF (NYSEARCA:PSCW).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (April) ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (April) ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.