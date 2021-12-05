Pacer Advisors Inc. Invests $1.56 Million in Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (April) ETF (NYSEARCA:PSCW)

Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (April) ETF (NYSEARCA:PSCW) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 72,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,557,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.73% of Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (April) ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (April) ETF in the second quarter valued at $583,000.

Get Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (April) ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA PSCW opened at $21.62 on Friday. Pacer Swan SOS Conservative has a twelve month low of $20.66 and a twelve month high of $21.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.49.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSCW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (April) ETF (NYSEARCA:PSCW).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (April) ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (April) ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.