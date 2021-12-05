Pacer Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,436 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,482 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned 0.06% of Kirby worth $1,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of KEX. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in Kirby by 81.1% during the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,123,183 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $68,110,000 after acquiring an additional 503,152 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Kirby by 15.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,470,997 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $89,201,000 after acquiring an additional 201,297 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Kirby by 9.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,979,715 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $120,048,000 after acquiring an additional 163,179 shares in the last quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Kirby during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,270,000. Finally, Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC grew its stake in Kirby by 11.3% during the second quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,363,946 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $82,710,000 after acquiring an additional 139,005 shares in the last quarter. 93.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KEX stock opened at $54.36 on Friday. Kirby Co. has a one year low of $47.58 and a one year high of $70.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of -13.83, a P/E/G ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The shipping company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.04). Kirby had a negative net margin of 10.99% and a positive return on equity of 1.30%. The business had revenue of $598.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.48 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. Kirby’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Kirby Co. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total transaction of $58,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Barry E. Davis purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $52.88 per share, with a total value of $528,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kirby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Kirby from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Kirby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kirby in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kirby has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.67.

Kirby Corp. engages in the provision of diesel engines, reduction gears and ancillary products for marine and power generation applications. It operates through the following segments: Marine Transportation and Distribution & Services segment. The Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services, operates tank barges and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products and transports petrochemicals, refined petroleum products, black oil products and agricultural chemicals by tank barge.

