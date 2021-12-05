Pacer Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,279 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 78 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Abiomed were worth $1,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Abiomed by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,880,019 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,523,103,000 after acquiring an additional 70,871 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Abiomed by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,189,336 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,307,535,000 after buying an additional 53,668 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Abiomed by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,633,412 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,134,024,000 after buying an additional 191,084 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Abiomed by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,955,193 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $610,235,000 after buying an additional 56,338 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Abiomed by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 840,772 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $262,413,000 after buying an additional 25,478 shares during the period. 90.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ABMD opened at $300.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.79, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $340.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $330.80. Abiomed, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $254.41 and a fifty-two week high of $387.40.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $248.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.06 million. Abiomed had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

ABMD has been the subject of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Abiomed in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Abiomed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $369.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $364.80.

In other Abiomed news, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.59, for a total transaction of $5,078,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.85, for a total transaction of $1,319,437.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Abiomed Company Profile

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It distributes its products under the Impella brand. The company was founded by David M. Lederman in 1981 and is headquartered in Danvers, MA.

