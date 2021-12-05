Pacer Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) by 4.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 494 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $1,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 650.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 107.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. 93.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CZR stock opened at $86.59 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $106.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.07. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.34 and a fifty-two week high of $119.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $18.51 billion, a PE ratio of -18.42 and a beta of 2.95.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($1.16). Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 13.60% and a negative return on equity of 21.28%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($6.09) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -3.25 EPS for the current year.

CZR has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $191.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.93.

In related news, Director Michael E. Pegram sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.48, for a total value of $552,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

About Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

