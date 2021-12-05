Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 13 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Pacer Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 1.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 885 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 13 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $1,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 2.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,851,069 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,165,776,000 after purchasing an additional 79,031 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Shopify by 2.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,486 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $158,495,000 after acquiring an additional 2,412 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Shopify by 5.8% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,492 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,180,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP raised its holdings in Shopify by 3.3% during the second quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 77,341 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $113,227,000 after acquiring an additional 2,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Shopify by 54.5% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,510 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,965,000 after acquiring an additional 7,233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHOP stock opened at $1,410.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 13.97, a quick ratio of 13.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $175.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,480.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,457.03. Shopify Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,005.14 and a 1 year high of $1,762.92.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.34. Shopify had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 81.00%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2,000.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a report on Monday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Shopify in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $1,650.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised Shopify from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,639.41.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

