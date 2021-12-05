Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.150-$7.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $7.240. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.68 billion-$6.73 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.31 billion.Palo Alto Networks also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $1.630-$1.660 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PANW. Northland Securities upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $460.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Barclays upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $535.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. OTR Global raised Palo Alto Networks to a positive rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Palo Alto Networks from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $560.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $576.00.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Shares of PANW stock opened at $520.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $51.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.55 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $508.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $437.74. Palo Alto Networks has a 12-month low of $296.92 and a 12-month high of $559.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The network technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 17.08% and a negative net margin of 11.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.91, for a total value of $5,770,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.03, for a total value of $690,045.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 66,245 shares of company stock valued at $33,797,801. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Recommended Story: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.