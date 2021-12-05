Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Has $5.11 Million Position in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lowered its holdings in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) by 10.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 131,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 15,078 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in TG Therapeutics were worth $5,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in TG Therapeutics by 5.9% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 231,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,968,000 after purchasing an additional 12,852 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in TG Therapeutics by 8.7% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 112,343 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,358,000 after purchasing an additional 8,956 shares in the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new position in TG Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $4,343,000. Cim Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in TG Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $241,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in TG Therapeutics by 119.5% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 16,196 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 8,816 shares in the last quarter. 67.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TGTX opened at $15.64 on Friday. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.62 and a 1-year high of $56.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 1.77.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.09). TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 7,784.36% and a negative return on equity of 82.68%. The company had revenue of $2.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.73) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.53 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI cut their price target on TG Therapeutics from $55.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright cut their price target on TG Therapeutics from $84.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered TG Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on TG Therapeutics from $26.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TG Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.75.

TG Therapeutics, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes TG-1501, TG-1701, Ublituximab, and Umbralisib. The company was founded by Michael Sean Weiss and Laurence H. Shaw on May 18, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

