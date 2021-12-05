Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Has $5.23 Million Stake in International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC trimmed its stake in International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,809 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,687 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in International Bancshares were worth $5,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Full18 Capital LLC boosted its position in International Bancshares by 217.0% during the second quarter. Full18 Capital LLC now owns 56,823 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after acquiring an additional 38,895 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in International Bancshares by 28.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 413,223 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,322,000 after acquiring an additional 91,636 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in International Bancshares by 46.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 200,349 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,603,000 after acquiring an additional 63,312 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in International Bancshares during the second quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in International Bancshares by 4.0% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 15,522 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

Get International Bancshares alerts:

IBOC stock opened at $41.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.84 and its 200-day moving average is $43.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. International Bancshares Co. has a 1 year low of $34.26 and a 1 year high of $53.06.

International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. International Bancshares had a net margin of 39.82% and a return on equity of 10.98%.

International Bancshares Profile

International Bancshares Corp. is a financial holding company, which provides banking services for commercial, consumer, and international customers of South, Central, and Southeast Texas and the State of Oklahoma. It engages in the business of banking, including the acceptance of checking and savings deposits and the making of commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile and other installment and term loans.

Further Reading: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC).

Receive News & Ratings for International Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.