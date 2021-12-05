Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Has $5.43 Million Stock Holdings in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) by 24.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 71,172 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 23,082 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Gibraltar Industries were worth $5,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROCK. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Gibraltar Industries by 334.0% during the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 722,230 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,113,000 after purchasing an additional 555,830 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Gibraltar Industries by 104.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 206,282 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,741,000 after purchasing an additional 105,209 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its position in Gibraltar Industries by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 663,865 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,699,000 after purchasing an additional 61,613 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Gibraltar Industries by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,768,196 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $211,241,000 after purchasing an additional 60,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ increased its position in Gibraltar Industries by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 271,845 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,744,000 after purchasing an additional 56,861 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 1st.

In other news, Director Linda Kristine Myers acquired 530 shares of Gibraltar Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $75.72 per share, with a total value of $40,131.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Patrick Burns sold 3,179 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.84, for a total transaction of $222,021.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

ROCK opened at $69.03 on Friday. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.28 and a fifty-two week high of $103.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.45 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $72.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.21.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.26). Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 4.54%. The business had revenue of $369.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

Gibraltar Industries Company Profile

Gibraltar Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products and services for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: Residential Products, Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation.

