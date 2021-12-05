Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) by 348.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 136,116 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105,756 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.30% of Avid Technology worth $5,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Avid Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $834,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 405,050 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,857,000 after buying an additional 46,183 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Avid Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,913,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,511,448 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,326,000 after buying an additional 125,437 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 167.5% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 61,903 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,424,000 after buying an additional 38,761 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

AVID stock opened at $32.32 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.27 and a beta of 1.22. Avid Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.18 and a fifty-two week high of $40.48.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Avid Technology had a negative return on equity of 30.68% and a net margin of 8.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Avid Technology, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Avid Technology news, CFO Kenneth L. Gayron sold 2,500 shares of Avid Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.14, for a total transaction of $85,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

AVID has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Avid Technology in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Avid Technology from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

About Avid Technology

Avid Technology, Inc engages in the provision of technology services for media and entertainment industry. It develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management and distribution. The company was founded by William J. Warner in September 1987 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

