Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:MIC)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC trimmed its position in Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:MIC) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,553 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 18,357 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Macquarie Infrastructure were worth $5,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Macquarie Infrastructure by 1.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 14,309,379 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $547,620,000 after purchasing an additional 209,522 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Macquarie Infrastructure by 3.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,803,915 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $260,386,000 after purchasing an additional 251,934 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Macquarie Infrastructure by 48.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,906,267 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $226,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915,226 shares during the period. Blackstone Inc grew its stake in Macquarie Infrastructure by 4,013.7% in the second quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 2,670,919 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $102,216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605,991 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Macquarie Infrastructure by 37.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,580,440 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $98,754,000 after purchasing an additional 702,075 shares during the period. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Macquarie Infrastructure alerts:

NYSE MIC opened at $3.59 on Friday. Macquarie Infrastructure Co. has a 12 month low of $3.56 and a 12 month high of $41.00. The stock has a market cap of $316.64 million, a P/E ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The conglomerate reported $30.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $30.56. Macquarie Infrastructure had a negative return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 319.59%. The firm had revenue of $60.09 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were given a dividend of $37.3868 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th. This is a boost from Macquarie Infrastructure’s previous dividend of $11.00.

Separately, TheStreet cut Macquarie Infrastructure from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th.

Macquarie Infrastructure Profile

Macquarie Infrastructure Corp. owns and operates a diversified group of businesses providing basic services to customers in the U. S. It operates through the following business segments: International-Matex Tank Terminals (IMTT), Atlantic Aviation, MIC Hawaii, and Corporate and Other. The IMTT segment provides bulk liquid storage and handling services to third parties in the U.S.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:MIC).

Receive News & Ratings for Macquarie Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macquarie Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.