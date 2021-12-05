Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Trims Stock Position in Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC cut its stake in shares of Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,218 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.39% of Weis Markets worth $5,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WMK. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Weis Markets during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Weis Markets by 72.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Weis Markets by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Weis Markets by 410.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Weis Markets by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. 39.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WMK stock opened at $62.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 0.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.42. Weis Markets, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.75 and a 12-month high of $66.95.

Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter. Weis Markets had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 2.55%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This is a boost from Weis Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Weis Markets’s dividend payout ratio is 32.57%.

About Weis Markets

Weis Markets, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of retail food stores. Its retail stores offer groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, fuel, and general merchandise items.

