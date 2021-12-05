Park Lawn Co. (OTCMKTS:PRRWF) Receives $46.58 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Park Lawn Co. (OTCMKTS:PRRWF) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.58.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PRRWF. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Park Lawn from C$43.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Park Lawn from C$44.00 to C$44.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Park Lawn from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Park Lawn from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Park Lawn from C$46.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Get Park Lawn alerts:

Shares of PRRWF opened at $31.67 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.48. Park Lawn has a 52 week low of $21.44 and a 52 week high of $33.09.

Park Lawn Corp. provides goods and services associated with the disposition and memorialization of human remains. Its products and services are sold on a pre-planned basis or at the time of a death. The company was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

See Also: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for Park Lawn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Lawn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.