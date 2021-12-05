ParkinGo Market Capitalization Tops $1.48 Million (GOT)

ParkinGo (CURRENCY:GOT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 5th. One ParkinGo coin can currently be bought for about $0.0732 or 0.00000149 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, ParkinGo has traded 0.9% higher against the dollar. ParkinGo has a market capitalization of $1.48 million and approximately $653.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,972.32 or 0.99431031 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.44 or 0.00049622 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00003884 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002155 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00004740 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.21 or 0.00034937 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00004476 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $394.80 or 0.00801576 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002046 BTC.

ParkinGo Coin Profile

ParkinGo is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 coins and its circulating supply is 20,168,694 coins. The official website for ParkinGo is parkingo.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “ParkinGO (GOT) is a transportation network service with 55 locations in operation across Europe. Over the past twenty years, the ParkinGo network has transformed car service into customer service and their move to blockchain is expected to bring about a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customers. “

Buying and Selling ParkinGo

