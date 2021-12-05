PARSIQ Hits Market Capitalization of $82.91 Million (PRQ)

PARSIQ (CURRENCY:PRQ) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 5th. PARSIQ has a total market capitalization of $82.91 million and approximately $1.80 million worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, PARSIQ has traded 13.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One PARSIQ coin can currently be purchased for about $0.61 or 0.00001234 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $188.94 or 0.00382329 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00013179 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000087 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $779.52 or 0.01577401 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002947 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

PARSIQ Profile

PARSIQ is a coin. PARSIQ’s total supply is 310,256,872 coins and its circulating supply is 135,993,483 coins. PARSIQ’s official message board is blog.parsiq.io . PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @parsiq_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . PARSIQ’s official website is www.parsiq.io

According to CryptoCompare, “PARSIQ Token (PRQ) is an essential piece of the PARSIQ platform that co-exists with FIAT payments for using its services. Payments within the platform that are made in PRQ tokens guarantee a discounted rate. During the first Epoch when PRQ tokens are used as payment for running Smart-Triggers users receive higher execution limits, unlock transport methods, and are able to propose features that can be added to the platform. “

PARSIQ Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARSIQ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PARSIQ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PARSIQ using one of the exchanges listed above.

