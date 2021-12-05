Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY) Major Shareholder Buys $2,500,400.00 in Stock

Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY) major shareholder Clifford Sosin purchased 470,000 shares of Party City Holdco stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.32 per share, with a total value of $2,500,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of PRTY opened at $5.29 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.18. The company has a market capitalization of $593.67 million, a PE ratio of -6.87 and a beta of 3.67. Party City Holdco Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.02 and a 52-week high of $11.06.

Get Party City Holdco alerts:

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Party City Holdco had a negative net margin of 3.93% and a positive return on equity of 69.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Party City Holdco Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of Party City Holdco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Party City Holdco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Party City Holdco by 968,700.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,688 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 9,687 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Party City Holdco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its holdings in Party City Holdco by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 14,531 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,944 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PRTY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Party City Holdco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday. TheStreet cut shares of Party City Holdco from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Party City Holdco from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

Party City Holdco Company Profile

Party City Holdco, Inc engages in the supply of decorated party goods. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment designs, manufactures, contracts for manufacture and distributes party goods, including paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties and stationery throughout the world.

Recommended Story: Operating Income

Receive News & Ratings for Party City Holdco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Party City Holdco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.