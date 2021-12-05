Patriot Investment Management Inc. Grows Position in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG)

Patriot Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,582 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 8,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Compass Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Compass Financial Group Inc. now owns 122,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,429,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 26,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after buying an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of USIG stock opened at $60.40 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.42. iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.33 and a fifty-two week high of $62.01.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.111 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. This is a positive change from iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

