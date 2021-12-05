Patriot Investment Management Inc. Has $1.12 Million Holdings in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Patriot Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,156 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $1,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 281.6% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 69.3% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 81.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TAP opened at $45.75 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.85. The stock has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a PE ratio of -22.21, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.04. Molson Coors Beverage has a fifty-two week low of $42.46 and a fifty-two week high of $61.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a negative net margin of 3.69% and a positive return on equity of 6.22%. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Molson Coors Beverage’s payout ratio is presently -66.02%.

In other Molson Coors Beverage news, Director Louis Vachon acquired 3,000 shares of Molson Coors Beverage stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.04 per share, with a total value of $138,120.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.91.

About Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The Europe segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the U.K., various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

