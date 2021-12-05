Patriot Investment Management Inc. Has $2.40 Million Stock Position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Patriot Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) by 11.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,863 shares during the quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $2,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IUSB. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Shares of NASDAQ IUSB opened at $53.26 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.39. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $52.48 and a twelve month high of $54.59.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.067 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st.

