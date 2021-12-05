Patriot Investment Management Inc. Has $4.68 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Patriot Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,137 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $4,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,924,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,540,734,000 after buying an additional 2,656,826 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 470.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,078,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,848,000 after purchasing an additional 12,434,002 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,345,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,196,000 after purchasing an additional 261,101 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.6% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,830,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,849,000 after purchasing an additional 257,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 44.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,284,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326,754 shares in the last quarter.

BSV opened at $81.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $81.49 and a 200-day moving average of $81.97. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $81.00 and a 52-week high of $82.94.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

