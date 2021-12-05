Patriot Investment Management Inc. Increases Stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Patriot Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,759 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 689 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $1,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 75.6% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the second quarter valued at about $40,000.

Shares of USMV stock opened at $76.60 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.50 and its 200 day moving average is $75.61.

