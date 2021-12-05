Patriot Investment Management Inc. Purchases 8,443 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Patriot Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) by 10.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,608 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,443 shares during the period. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF makes up about 1.4% of Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Patriot Investment Management Inc. owned 0.28% of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF worth $15,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 142.9% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 20,300.0% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 260.6% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF stock opened at $185.83 on Friday. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 1 year low of $164.57 and a 1 year high of $191.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $185.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.12.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

