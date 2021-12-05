Patron Hits Market Capitalization of $1.69 Million (PAT)

Patron (CURRENCY:PAT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 5th. Patron has a total market capitalization of $1.69 million and approximately $3,526.00 worth of Patron was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Patron coin can currently be purchased for $0.0043 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Patron has traded 15.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001134 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00004040 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002050 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.86 or 0.00038631 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002049 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00007249 BTC.

Patron Coin Profile

Patron is a coin. Patron’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 393,938,955 coins. Patron’s official Twitter account is @atsushi530 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Patron is medium.com/@patronproject . Patron’s official website is patron-influencers.com

According to CryptoCompare, “PATRON is an Ethereum-based social network media sharing marketplace. Influencers and social media (SNS) users from around the world can publish, discover, reserve, or sell influencer data on PATRON's platform on both web and mobile. PAT is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the PATRON platform. “

Patron Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patron directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Patron should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Patron using one of the exchanges listed above.

