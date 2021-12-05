Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.08 Per Share

Analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) will report earnings of $1.08 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Paycom Software’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.05 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.11. Paycom Software reported earnings of $0.84 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 28.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Paycom Software will report full year earnings of $4.44 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.41 to $4.47. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.45 to $5.74. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Paycom Software.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $256.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.26 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 17.31%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PAYC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Paycom Software in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $655.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Paycom Software from $500.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Paycom Software from $495.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. DA Davidson began coverage on Paycom Software in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Paycom Software from $472.00 to $622.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $536.88.

In related news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.96, for a total transaction of $680,344.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 62 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Paycom Software stock opened at $417.83 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $496.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $439.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.40. Paycom Software has a 12 month low of $302.44 and a 12 month high of $558.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications.

