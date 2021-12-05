PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Acquired by Venture Visionary Partners LLC

Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 74.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,745 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,173 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $4,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,302,393 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,195,782,000 after purchasing an additional 359,689 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,178,805 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $13,168,718,000 after purchasing an additional 560,349 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,736,891 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,445,102,000 after buying an additional 620,061 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,846,385 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,035,944,000 after buying an additional 366,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,068,283 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,517,662,000 after buying an additional 613,441 shares in the last quarter. 78.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.32, for a total transaction of $2,306,658.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.38, for a total value of $2,063,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,114 shares of company stock valued at $7,102,758 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PYPL. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on PayPal from $340.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup decreased their target price on PayPal from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on PayPal from $360.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist decreased their target price on PayPal from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on PayPal from $329.00 to $268.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $283.13.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $183.93 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.15 and a twelve month high of $310.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $229.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $262.55. The stock has a market cap of $216.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.04. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 20.09%. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

