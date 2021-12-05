PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) CEO Mccord Christensen Buys 50,000 Shares

PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) CEO Mccord Christensen purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.09 per share, with a total value of $1,004,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of PETQ stock opened at $22.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.26. PetIQ, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.75 and a twelve month high of $46.00. The company has a market capitalization of $668.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.43, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PETQ. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on PetIQ from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Benchmark began coverage on PetIQ in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded PetIQ from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PetIQ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of PetIQ from $41.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PetIQ has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in PetIQ by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 136,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,401,000 after buying an additional 10,426 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PetIQ by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 12,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in PetIQ by 433.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 3,938 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in PetIQ in the 3rd quarter valued at about $468,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in PetIQ by 123.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 473,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,821,000 after buying an additional 261,403 shares during the period.

PetIQ Company Profile

PetIQ, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, procurement, packaging, and distribution of pet health and wellness products. It operates through the Products and Services segments. The Products segment produces and distributes pet medication and health and wellness products to the retail channel.

